Evangeline B. (Steves) Hover Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania – Evangeline B. (Steves) Hover, 89, of Transfer, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the Grove in Greenville.

Evangeline was born on July 22, 1928, to Fred E. and Mary (McDonald) Steves in Panama, New York.

She graduated from Lakewood High School class of 1948.

Evangeline was a homemaker.

On July 18, 1949, she married her husband, Scott J. Hover II, who preceded her in death.

She was a member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church.

Evangeline enjoyed gardening, canning and freezing its bounty, crocheting and quilting.

Evangeline is survived by her daughters, Carol (Gary) Nicolaus and Sue Nicholson; four grandchildren; six great-granddaughters; two great-great-granddaughters and brother, Ken (Ruby) Steves. Also surviving are three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred B. Steves; mother, Mary Steves; husband, Scott J. Hover II; son-in-law, Thomas E. Nicholson; two sisters and seven brothers.

Friends may call Friday, March 2 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 2 at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral Home with Ron Courtney, officiating.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home and Cremation Service.