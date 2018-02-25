Fay Edna Killian Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Mom was a whirlwind. A firecracker. A spinning top. She absolutely could not be idle for a minute. She choreographed our world with her creative vision. Our weddings, sunrise services, breakfasts in the park. Thanksgivings. All our Christmas mornings. Each was catered with limitless energy and abandon. An idea turned into a project. A meal turned into a party. There was always something on her horizon… and we were swept along for the ride!

This was how Mom expressed her love. This was how she worshiped. Every morning her spirituality brought her to her knees (even though, with childlike irreverence, she’d throw spitballs at us in church), but it was her baking, and sewing, and steady flow “anything you need” that sustained her. She loved everyone for what she thought they could be. She adored her children and her grandchildren and her ever-present family.

She never stopped thinking about tomorrow, because everyday was a new opportunity for thanksgiving. Even in her final hours, her hands never stopped moving. The last words we could clearly hear her say were, “I don’t want you to have too much fun without me!” And now, life will seem too slow without her.

Fay Edna Killian, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Thursday, February 25 surrounded by her family.

Her husband, Glenn; her son, Glenn, Jr.; her parents; three brothers, Melvin, Lester and Kenny and two sisters, Lauree Layne and “Dee” Tarantino, preceded her in death.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 4, 1928 to Otis and Hazel (Niedemire) Garling.

She was married June 7, 1947 to Glenn Willard Killian in an Aurora, Illinois ceremony.

She is survived by her sons, Art (Janet) and Dale (Charlotte); daughters, Debbie Rybak and Annette (Steve) Dunlap; grandchildren, Sam (Becky), Pete, Hollie (Steven), Josh and lan and great-grandchildren, Alida Jo and Aiden.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care our mother received from the AustinWoods Nursing Home & Rehab Center, especially her nurse, Rachel, who cared for her on her last day.

Also, we express our overwhelming thanks to the caregivers of Crossroads Hospice, especially their nurse Chanell (an angel from God) for their gentle and loving care of mom and our family during her final hours of life.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 5400 Market Street.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to the Crossroads Hospice at 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive Suite E, Green, Ohio 44685.

