Gloria L. Vanderhorst Obituary

BURLINGTON, Iowa (Formerly Youngstown, Ohio) – Memorial service will be 12:00 Noon Sunday, March 11 at Temple Emanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church, for Mrs. Gloria L. Vanderhorst, 88, Iowa, who departed this life on Sunday, February 25, 2018, in the University of Iowa Hospital.

Mrs. Vanderhorst was born February 18, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of Henry and Mildred Counsel Cecil.

She was a retired General Motors worker, a member of the church, its class teacher, choir and held various other positions.

She moved to Iowa with her son when she became ill.

She leaves her children, Ronald (Conchita) Copeland, Aleshia Copeland Williams, Vincent A. (Betty) Copeland and Erik (Trina) Copeland; siblings, Marvin and Milton Brown; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family memorial was held in Burlington, Iowa on Friday, March 2, 2018.

Arrangements are being handled by the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.