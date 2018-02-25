High winds and flooding cause local problems

As the rain moves out of the area, flooding continues to be a problem for some. Flood Warnings are in effect for Trumbull County until Monday morning.

High winds are also posing a problem in the Valley. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour. This is a problem because when the ground is wet, the soil around the roots of trees becomes loose. This allows trees to be able to fall easier with strong wind gusts.

We have already received several reports of flooding and downed trees. We will continue to monitor the changing conditions.

Below are the latest river and stream readings, along with forecasts.

Mahoning River:

Leavittsburg

Warren

Youngstown

Ohio River:

East Liverpool

Wellsville

New Cumberland

Eagle Creek:

Phalanx Station

Storm Team 27 is keeping a close watch on local streams and rivers for flooding.