Jack Jordan, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., on Friday, March 23 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Jack Jordan Jr., 50, who departed this life on Wednesday, February 25, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Jordan was born February 2, 1968, in Youngstown, a son of Jack and Carrie Repert Jordan.

He was interning for a professor at Youngstown State University.

He leaves his parents, Jack Jordan, Sr. and Carrie R. Brown and siblings, Shirley Jordan, Crystal (Larry) Wylie and Scott (Ramone) Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Deacon Earle Jordan.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.