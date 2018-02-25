Jane Louise McCleery Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Jane Louise McCleery, of Sharon, went home to be with the Lord in Heaven on Sunday, February 25, 2018, at Sharon Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was 96.

Jane was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on June 1, 1921, the daughter of the late Floyd and D. Leona (Symons) Ladner.

She was a graduate of Sharon High School.

She 50 plus year member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon and had worked as an accounts receivable clerk at J.C Penney’s for 17 years.

Jane enjoyed golfing and bowling in area leagues, playing duplicate bridge with card clubs in the area and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.

On December 17, 1940, she married William D. McCleery, Sr. He died on July 8, 2009.

She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Bashor of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and a son, William D. McCleery, Jr. and his wife, Dyan of Sharon, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Tiffany Kress and her fiancé, John Still, Thomasena Supan and her husband, Steve, Meghan McCleery, Devon Hawes and her husband, Nathan, Justin McCleery and his wife, Leigh, and Karsten McCleery and his companion, Nicole Restivo; six great-grandchildren, Taylor and Tatum Kress, Owen and Will McCleery and Jack and Lauren Supan. Also surviving are her nieces, Joyce Habbyshaw and Lynne Milliken and her husband, Dave; her nephew, Jeffrey Ladner and all their children and a former grandson-in-law, Tom Kress. She was also very fond of her dogs and granddogs.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Terry L. McCleery and her brother, Lester Ladner.

Friends are invited to call Friday, March 2, 2018, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 2, at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Phillip Makari officiating.

Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Sharon.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 1 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



