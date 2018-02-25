John McCary Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A funeral service celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. John McCary, 80, will be held Saturday, March 3 at 12:00 Noon at the J.E. Washington Funeral

Home. Mr. McCary departed this life Sunday, February 25, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. McCary was born January 8, 1938, in Cochran, Georgia, a son of Albert and Geneva Butler McRae coming to the Valley many years ago.

He was formerly employed as a truck driver and enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 40 years, Bina Grant McCary, whom he married August 20, 1977; his children, Nadine McCary of Columbus, Jeffery, Darrell and John Avery McCary; his stepsons, Randy Anderson and Wickie Tutt all of Youngstown; his siblings, Martha (George) Johnson of Boynton Beach, Florida, Shirley (Kevin) Holley of McArthur, Texas, Gentle (Katherine) Short of Boynton Beach, Florida, Sylvester (Evonne) Bunkley of Griffin, Georgia; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 3 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the J.E. Washington Funeral Home prior to services.