John P. Lencyk Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – John Peter Lencyk, patriarch of the family and distinguished World War II veteran, passed away Sunday, February 25 at the age of 95.

A native of Campbell, Ohio, John was the son of Anna and Matthew Lencyk.

His beloved wife of 67 years, Helen, predeceased him in 2013.

His siblings include sisters, Catherine and Mary and brothers, Peter, Michael and George.

He is survived by three children, John A. Lencyk and his wife, Karin of El Paso, Texas; Larry J. Lencyk and his wife, Jackie of Canfield and Sonia Marie Duffy and her husband, Michael of Columbus. He is also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

John was an active member of St. Joseph the Provider Parish and its antecedent St. John (Polish) Church in Campbell. He was a member and officer of the Holy Name Society and often served as an usher at Sunday Mass.

John was named vice president of the Campbell Memorial graduating class of 1942.

He served as a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps in the Mojave Desert and in Idaho. During World War II he was promoted to Private First Class and served in the Army Campaign in the Philippine Islands and New Guinea. As the lead member of a Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR) Team, he suffered battle wounds in battle and was awarded the Purple Heart combat decoration.

Following World War II, John returned to the area and was employed in the steel industry. Prior to his retirement, he served nearly 30 years in the rolling mills of Cold Metal Products.

His avocations were varied. He was a longtime stamp collector and also an avid reader, visiting the public library in Campbell several times a month with his oldest son, Alan. He especially enjoyed books about contemporary social and industrial planning themes and documentaries and histories of World War II. Throughout his life he was a devoted enthusiast of classical music, seldom missing the regular Saturday radio broadcasts of the New York Metropolitan Opera and the daily presentations at 6:00 p.m. of “Candlelight and Silver”.

During his retirement years, he became a fervent fan of his grandsons’ soccer games. He and Helen would often attend their soccer matches throughout elementary and high school. His son, Larry, also served as soccer coach for Cardinal Mooney High School.

In his life and the accomplishments and love of his family, John never failed to offer evidence that he was indeed an exemplary member of what Tom Brokaw labeled “the great generation”.

Calling hours are Thursday, March 1 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the mass at 10:30 a.m. at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph The Provider Church in Campbell.

