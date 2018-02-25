Kings and Queens: YSU sweeps Horizon League Indoor Championships

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s and women’s indoor track and field programs both won Horizon League titles on Sunday. On the men’s side, the Penguins put up 201 points for the title, while the women’s program amassed 203.83 points for the victory. Milwaukee was the men’s runner-up, while Oakland finished second in the women’s competition.

The Penguins had several individual winners on Championship Sunday, including Jaliyah Elliott’s victory in the 60m dash, which set a new Horizon League championship record (7.40). Chad Zallow also set a record in the men’s 60m dash prelims yesterday(6.75) before winning the event today, as well as the 60m hurdles and the 200m dash, earning him Men’s Championship Outstanding Performer, Running. YSU took the women’s 200m dash title as well, with senior Keishawnna Burts taking the crown in record time (24.10). The women’s 60m hurdle title was also won by a Penguin, Amber Eles, and YSU took the women’s’ 4×400 relay crown.

In the 200, Oakland’s Chanel Gardner took the women’s title, while YSU’s Collin Harden earned first in the men’s race. Oakland freshman Zach Stadnika took the heptathlon and was later named Men’s Championship Outstanding Performer, Field.

Women’s Championship Outstanding Performer, Running, Sydnie Fetherolf won both the 800 and the mile. The men’s 800 crown went to Men’s Freshman of the Year, Runnin, Sean Peterson, YSU, while the men’s mile was won by Andrew Schille, NKU, for his second win of the weekend.

Women’s Freshman of the Year, Running, Maggie Schneider of Oakland added a 3000m crown after her win in the 5000m on day one. Detroit Mercy’s Ben Kendell took the men’s 3000m title. The Golden Grizzlies added a men’s title in the 4×400 relay.

In the women’s fielding events, YSU’s Abby Jones won the high jump, Women’s Championship Outstanding Performer, Fielding, Melissa Kirchoff of Milwaukee, took the triple jump title, and YSU’s Jaynee Corbett won the shot put for the Penguins. Milwaukee’s Brady Irwin took the men’s high jump crown, while UIC picked up the triple jump title courtesy of sophomore Larnell Brown, and Peter Andrew gave the Panthers a win in the shot put.

Championship Award Winners

Alfreeda Goff Women’s Athlete of the Year: Jaynee Corbett, YSU

Alfreeda Goff Men’s Athlete of the Year: Chad Zallow, YSU

Women’s Championship Outstanding Performer, Running: Sydnie Fetherolf, Detroit Mercy

Men’s Championship Outstanding Performer, Running: Chad Zallow, YSU

Women’s Championship Outstanding Performer, Fielding: Melissa Kirchoff, Milwaukee

Men’s Championship Outstanding Performer, Fielding: Zach Stadnika, Oakland

Women’s Freshman of the Year, Running: Maggie Schneider, Oakland

Men’s Freshman of the Year, Running: Sean Peterson, YSU

Women’s Freshman of the Year, Fielding: Kyra Arendt, Milwaukee

Men’s Freshman of the Year, Fielding: Daiquain Watson, YSU

Women’s Coach of the Year: Brian Gorby, YSU

Men’s Coach of the Year: Brian Gorby, YSU

COURTESY: HORIZON LEAGUE