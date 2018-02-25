Martell S. Williams, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Martell S. Williams, Sr., 22, of Warren, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018 in Warren, the victim of a senseless crime.

He was born January 18, 1996 in Warren, the son of Pierre, Sr. and Nicole (Oliver) Williams, and lived in the Warren area all his life.

Martell attended New Jerusalem Fellowship Church and enjoyed all sports, especially basketball.

Fond memories of Martell live on with his mother, Nicole Oliver of Warren; his father, Pierre Williams, Sr. of Warren; a son, Martell Williams, Jr. of Warren; a sister, Crystal of Warren; five brothers, Pierre, Jr. and Marcus Williams, both of Warren, Darius Hull and Kordell Walls, both of Akron and Kevin Smith of Warren and a special friend, Treasure Wiiliams of Warren.

Preceding him in death are his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Services are pending and being handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.