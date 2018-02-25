Mary Louise Ellis Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Mary Louise (Whiteside) Ellis, 87, passed away Sunday morning, February 25, 2018 with her loving family by her side.

Mary was born April 28, 1930 in Youngstown, to the late John and Bertha (Ramsey) Whiteside.

She graduated from East High School in 1948 and from Choffin Nursing School in 1967.

Mary is survived by her husband of 70 years, Herbert; four children, Herbert Ellis, Jr., Lee (Nancy) Ellis, Bruce Ellis and Sherry (Bob) Raver; four grandchildren, David (Autumn) Ellis, Sgt. Michael Ellis, Matthew Ellis and Daniel Raver; a great-granddaughter, Carolyn Magby; a sister, Veronia Comsia and brother, Tom Whiteside.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, John Whiteside and Ruth Osenbaugh and a granddaughter, Susan Ellis.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman. Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 28 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



