Milena Brakus Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Milena Brakus, 87, of Warren, Ohio, peacefully passed away at home, Sunday, February 25, 2018.

She was born in Otocac, Yugoslavia on November 15, 1930, the daughter of Stojan and Mika (Hrkolovich) Ruzic. Milena became a U.S. citizen in 1968.

She was a former member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church.

Milena was a devoted wife and mother.

She leaves her children, Nick, Mike and Tina, along with several nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Dusan; both parents; two sisters and one brother preceded her in death.

The family would like to thank everyone at MVI Hospice in Youngstown for their care and compassion.

A private service and burial was held at Pineview Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

