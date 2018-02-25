Niles 911 is currently unavailable

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles 911 is currently down.
The county will be taking calls through 911.
Call the ten-digit line 330-652-9944 ex. 2 for dispatch.
This is in effect until Century Link can fix this issue.

