Police: 1 Person killed, 6 injured in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State police say one person is dead and six others are injured after a crash in Lancaster County.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Route 472 (Kirkwood Pike) and Spruce Grove Road in Colerain Township.

Authorities say two vehicles, a Honda mini-van and a Toyota truck, were involved in the crash. They say the van was traveling north on Route 472 when it attempted to pass a box truck. Police say the van moved into the southbound travel lane, but failed to observe the Toyota truck traveling south.

Authorities say both vehicles attempted to swerve into a field, which resulted in a head-on collision just off the roadway. One occupant, who has not yet been identified by police, suffered fatal injuries at the scene. They say six other occupants were transported to the hospital with varying injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-299-7650.