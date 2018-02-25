Rev. Andrew G. Farina Obituary

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Rev. Andrew G. Farina, age 88, of Fredonia Road Hempfield Township, passed away peacefully with his family at his side Sunday afternoon, February 25, 2018 in UPMC Horizon Greenville.

He was born in Bronx, New York on July 8, 1929 to Ralph and Mary (Delregno) Farina.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and then received his Ministerial Degree from Shelton College.

Since 1967, he has served as the Pastor and most recently as Pastor Emeritus of Christian Assembly Church, Greenville.

Rev. Farina was truly devoted to his family, his church family and his community.

On April 8, 1951 he married the former Annamarie DePaul, she passed away on December 20, 2003. Then on April 2, 2005 he married Sally Swartzbeck, she survives at home.

Also surviving is a daughter, Andrea Farina of Mercer; a son, Rev. William Farina and his wife, Roberta of Clinton Township, Michigan; a sister, Annette “Dolly” Minckler of Greenville; a brother, Rev. David Farina and his wife, Ruth of Trenton, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Dalton Farina, Andrew Farina and his wife, Allison, Stephen Farina and his wife, Christina and Tyler Cole and a daughter-in-law, Kim Farina of Imporium, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife; a son, Nicholas Farina; a sister, Ruth Farina and two brothers, Samuel Farina and Daniel Farina.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, February 28, 2018, 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Christian Assembly Church, 111 Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Thursday, March 1, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at the church, Rev. William Farina, Rev. David Farina and Rev. Joel DiAngi, officiating.

Burial with military honors rendered by Greenville VFW Post #3374 will be private in Shenango Valley Cemetery

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street., Greenville.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 28 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



