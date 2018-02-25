Richard L. “Dick” Tolle Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Richard L. “Dick” Tolle, 79, passed away Sunday morning, February 25, 2018, at his home, with the love of his family around him, after a courageous battle with dementia and Parkinson’s Disease. Dick was able to be cared for at home throughout the duration of his illness because of the loving care he received from his family, especially from his middle child, “DeeDee”, (who was definitely “not his favorite!”)

Dick was born March 6, 1938, in Cincinnati, the son of Ulric and Sarah Kennedy Tolle and came to this area in 1966.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 until 1959 and was stationed for a time in Korea.

On his return to the States via Maine, he met and married Joyce Kidder on Aug. 19, 1959.

After his honorable discharge, Dick worked for Anchor Motor Freight for 40 years, first in Cincinnati and then in Lordstown, retiring in 2000.

Richard devoted his life to his family. He was a private man, a man of few words but to his children, he was “bigger than life”. He possessed a smile that went ear-to-ear and was strong, funny, loving and an incredibly hard worker. The epitome of a “real man”, nearly everyone can recall words of wisdom he provided to family, friends and neighbors.

Becoming “papa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to him. He was happiest when with a house full of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with his wife by his side. Kind and generous, with a wonderful sense of humor, he was known and admired for never passing judgment, no matter the situation. Dick taught his children to help others and to work hard.

Mr. Tolle loved watching Westerns on television and was a big fan of John Wayne. He enjoyed ice cream, Frisch’s Big Boys, Skyline chili and “mom’s” cooking.

Dick leaves his wife of 58 years, Joyce Tolle; five children, Debbie (Dave) Fellows of Austintown, Richard L. Tolle, Jr. of Warren, DeLayne (Steve) Medovich of Austintown, Daniel Tolle of Austintown and Darra Tolle (Dave Szkoda) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Dana Fellows, Eric Tolle, Michael Tolle, Dakota Ledsome (Britnee), Hunter Ledsome, Catlin Tolle and Emily Miller; two great-grandchildren, Lacey and Dakota, Jr.; a half-sister, Mildred Ruth Courtney of Hamilton and nephews, Bobby and David Courtney and Eddie, Nick, Peter, Tim, David and James Watkins.

Half-brothers, Robert and Chris Howard and a stepbrother, Edward Watkins, preceded Dick in death.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 3, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service celebrating Dick’s life will take place at 2:00 p.m.

Committal services with military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

Dick’s family sends a “huge thank you” and much appreciation to Dr. Anthony Lattanzio and his staff for the professional and kind care shown through the years and to the staff with MVI Hospice, who were with the Tolle family during this journey.

Dick also enjoyed many friendships that lasted decades and as people faded from his life due to his illness, Dick’s family thanks his best friend, Dean Worley for his continued weekly inspirational visits. His family also thanks the many friends and neighbors who helped and much appreciated were the dinners, donuts, lawn care, snow removals, prayers and all of the comforting texts and phone calls.

In lieu of flowers, Dick’s family requests that memorial contributions be made in his name to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 45505.

