Road closures due to flooding add to list of recent weather inconveniences



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A road closure on Pine Avenue in Warren is just one of the dozens going up throughout the Valley.

Heavy rain Saturday night and nearly a constant week of on and off rain has left some roads impassable.

Karita Boss and Brae Hudson were driving along Burton Street when they tried to turn left onto Pine Avenue — a road closure sign was in their way.

“I’ve seen too many cars get stuck out here so I’d rather just turn around,” Hudson said.

They decided to play it safe and turn around while others tried to risk it.

“If you see the barricades, turn around and go another way,” said Warren Fire Department Captain Al Brown.

Brown says they’ve had several cars stall and get stuck in standing water.

“I’m tired of the rain. I can’t turn around too many more times. I have to go 10-15 minutes out of the way every time,” Hudson said.

Neighbors will have to find new ways to get home until the water recedes.

On Saturday, Gov. John Kasich issued an emergency declaration to help 17 Ohio counties deal with flooding, including Columbiana County.

At a presser on Sunday, he said it could have been a lot worse.

“We may have gotten away with one right here but you can never take Mother Nature for granted,” he said.

Kasich believes the state dodged a massive bullet considering how much rain it got.

“A lot of credit to the local people for being ahead of the game, that’s really the key to this. When local people who are in power positions — who can really impact an outcome — longer term, getting ahead of things. Always important,” he said.

Also at the presser, Kasich said there is infrastructure damage that needs to be assessed, but the good news is there was minimal damage to homes and no lives lost in Ohio.