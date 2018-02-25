Walter F. Labozan Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Walter F. Labozan, 88, died peacefully Sunday morning, February 25, 2018 at the Briarfield Manor Nursing Home with his family by his side.

Walter was born September 15, 1929 in Youngstown the son of the late Vid and Sophie Labozan,

He was a 1948 graduate of The Rayen High School, served in the U.S. Navy and was a proud member of the VFW Post 301.

Walter worked 38 years at Youngstown Lithographic (retired in 1995) and served the Board of Elections.

Walter was a very talented man and filled his free time singing in the Symphony Chorus and Seraphim Singers. Those that remember the Fitch Productions Minstrel Shows, Walter was known as “Lucky Labozan” and was always ready to preform. Some additional passions were golf, walleye fishing and cheering for the Cleveland Browns.

Walter is survived by his wife, Elnora (Cookie) Herman; four children, Pamela Thomas of North Carolina, Diana Mincher of Texas, Walt Labozan of Austintown and Betty Leone of Canfield, along with their spouses and three stepchildren, Tim, Greg and Frank Herman. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Walter is also survived by siblings, Joe Labozan, Helene Mavar, Judy Ramos, Zora Grimm; their spouses and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vid and Sophie Labozan and sister, MaryLou Marshall.

There was a private memorial service held with the immediate family at the Briarfield Nursing Home the morning of his passing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman (new location).

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to all Giovannina’s family.

Walters family wants to thank the doctors, nurses, social workers and staff at Briarfield Manor and St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown; as well as Tim Hermann, for their excellent medical care, compassion and kindness in caring for him.