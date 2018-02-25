Warren Detectives investigating man shot to death

By Published:
Shooting Generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a press release, Warren Police were called to the Stonegate Apartments on Roberts Avenue Northwest, in reference to shots being fired, and a victim on the ground.

Just after 4 Saturday morning, officers found the victim, Martell Williams, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mr. Williams was taken to the Emergency Room at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Warren Police Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story, we will continue to bring you updates, as we learn more.

