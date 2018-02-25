Youngstown hot dog restaurant gives all proceeds to Rescue Mission

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts is hosting a fundraiser Sunday from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

They call it Suzie’s Pay it Forward Dog for Dog Campaign.

All proceeds from the campaign will go to Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

The pay-it-forward event is in honor of Colin Brown.  Last November, he was murdered at Youngstown’s Last Call Bar and Grill.

His sister, April organized the fundraiser. She says hot dogs are $4 and Suzie’s will match each one that is bought.

There will be guest bartenders, live music, guest speaker Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and more.

Admission is $10.00.

Suzie’s is located at 34 North Phelps Street, Youngstown.

For more information call 234-228-9158.

