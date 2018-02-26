Andy Masko Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Andy Masko, 91, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018 at Washington Square Nursing Home.

Andy was born in Elkhorn, West Virginia on November 17, 1926 to Nick and Marie (Hodock) Macsko.

Andy proudly served our country in the Army Air Corp during WWII.

After his discharge, he worked several places before spending his 42-year career at Packard Electric.

On May 26, 1949 he married the former Frances Wirt who preceded him in death on May 20, 1978. Andy soon found love again and on November 18, 1978 he married the former Virginia “Jenny” Butcher who survives.

A man of faith, Andy was a member of the Warren Baptist Temple.

He also enjoyed working around the house with his favorite hobby being painting. He also had a soft heart for dogs and loved taking care of his “granddog” McGruff.

Visitation for Andy will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren where a funeral service with military honors will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Jim Dittmar will be officiating.

Besides his wife Jenny, Andy is survived by his children, David (Carol) Macsko, Sheryl Mascko, Rosie Burgy and Edward (Mailen) Masko; seven grandchildren, Eva, Michelle, Jennifer, Brian, James, Christina and Taylor; seven great-grandchildren, Caroline, Logan, Emily, Carlie, Natalie, Ricky and Kylie and two great-great-grandchildren, Ryland and Ronnie.

Besides his first wife, Andy was preceded in death a grandson, DJ; a great-granddaughter, Rackia; three sisters and three brothers.

