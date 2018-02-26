Austintown PD: 2 angry family members arrested during school lockdown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two angry family members were arrested during a lockdown at Austintown Intermediate School on Friday.

That morning, a student turned in a handwritten note to staff members. The student reported finding the note titled “kill club” in a desk in a fourth-grade classroom on Thursday.

According to a police report, the note contained four first names along with a picture of a handgun and the words “must die.”

The administration, along with a D.A.R.E. officer, conducted its own investigation while a “one call” was placed to parents, explaining the situation.

After a second note was turned into the principal, the school was placed on a “soft lockdown.” Education continued as usual but students were prohibited from being released into the hallways, according to a report. Additional officers were also called to the school.

Police said at that time, parents started arriving at the school, and the phones were ringing constantly. Two parents then entered the front lobby, and one man began screaming, demanding to know where his daughter was, according to the report.

Police said that parent, Frank Catello, continued screaming at staff members as they were trying to release the children safely to their parents.

An officer asked Catello to remain calm, but Catello refused, screaming, “You’re not my father. You will not tell me what to do!” the report stated. Police said Catello then told the officer that he didn’t care about his daughter’s safety, “just like the officer in Florida.”

Catello was arrested and charged with misconduct at an emergency.

Police said another man, Mark Butcher, then began pounding on the door to the inside main lobby. He told an officer that he was there to pick his brother up from school.

According to the police report, after an officer told Butcher that they would assist him shortly, Butcher tried to push past the officer. Police said he then yelled at the officer to keep his hands off of him and threatened to beat him up.

After Butcher was arrested, he continued yelling threats and profanity toward the officer and tried pulling away from him.

He was charged with inducing panic, resisting arrest and menacing.