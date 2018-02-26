Beulah M. Griffin Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 2 at New Bethel Baptist Church, for Mrs.Beulah M. Griffin, 91, Youngstown, who departed this life on Monday, February 26, 2018 in her residence.

Mrs. Griffin was born December 30, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of Walter and Ellafair Buck Hayes, Sr.

She was a 1945 graduate of East High School, a supervising housekeeper for the Youngstown Club, a library assistant for the public library and a member of the church.

She leaves her children, Marion R. Griffin, Barbara (McNeal) Stephens, Estelle L. Payne, Minister Aaron N. Griffin, Jr., Jacquelyn (Cleophus) Alexander and Annie (Artis) Gillam; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Aaron Griffin, Sr. and siblings, Iris Terry, Leroy Hayes and Walter Hayes, Jr.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday, March 2 prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled by the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

