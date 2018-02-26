City closes East Liverpool road being washed away by rain



EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio River didn’t create flooding problems in East Liverpool over the weekend, but all the rain did cause a road to wash away.

The plan is to vacate Penn Avenue Extension because it’ll cost too much to fix it for the few people who use it.

A 50-yard section of the asphalt road had been pushed down the hill as a result of recent heavy rain that created a landslide. The city was forced to close the road.

“A hillside above a road slipped from the township and pushed a city road over the hill,” said Safety Service Director Brian Allen.

A young man walking through the debris, who declined an on-camera interview, said the hill began to give way two weeks ago and then late last week, it started taking the road with it.

Sunday night, the entire road gave way.

City officials met with a Liverpool Township Trustee on Monday and decided to abandon the road.

“There’s only two houses that are really right close to the slip. They both can access their homes from different sides of the road,” Allen said.

East Liverpool’s most pressing concern the past few days had been the threat of flooding along the Ohio River. Though it never flooded, the river is high.

Sis Howard has been near the river for 60 years. At one point, the bottom end of The Warf boat ramp was underwater. The water was up about 15 feet from normal.

“You worry about other people on down that got more water than what we do,” Howard said.

More rain is expected Thursday.

“Right now, it’s not looking like it’s going to be nowhere near as bad,” Allen said. “We’ve got some time to dry out between now and then.”

The man walking along Penn Avenue Extension was concerned about the decision not to fix the road. He questioned if there’s enough road for a fire truck to gain access to the neighborhood. Allen said they’ve tested it and they can get a fire truck through.

