Clara Edna Eberly Showalter Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Clara Edna Eberly Showalter of Columbiana, was born on April 11, 1920, in Orrville, Ohio and died Monday, February 26, 2018, aged 97 years, ten months and 26 days. Clara died at home after a gradual decline in health.

She was the daughter of the late Ira Eberly and Elizabeth Martin Eberly.

On February 17, 1951, she married Elmer W. Showalter, who preceded her in death.

Surviving is her son, Ward (Fern) Showalter of Leetonia, Ohio; five daughters, Naomi (Mark) Rosenberry of Greencastle, Pennsylvania; Agnes (John) Hoover of Beloit, Ohio; Elizabeth Showalter of Columbiana, Ohio; Wilma (Simeon) Rudolph of Rincon Bonito, Oaxaca, Mexico and Alta (Raymond) Fox of Shiloh, Ohio; 26 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren and one brother, Willis Eberly of Ithaca, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Martha Eberly, Bertha Good, Edith Horst and Ida Wenger.

In her youth she was baptized upon confession of her faith. At the time of her death, she was a faithful member of the Salem Mennonite Church.

Friends may call 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018, at the Salem Mennonite Church, 40725 Lodge Road, Leetonia, Ohio 44431.

The funeral will also be held at the Salem Mennonite Church on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.