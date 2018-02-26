Donors have helped ‘Move Our Mission’ and now it’s closer than ever

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley hopes to break ground on its new facility this summer

By Published: Updated:


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new shelter for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley has been in the making for decades. It’s overdue — and the organization is asking that you don’t forget about them just because the weather is warmer.

The Rescue Mission’s current building was built in the 1930s. It’s seen better days.

“The time is now. We’re definitely moving forward,” said Rescue Mission President John Muckridge.

The Rescue Mission is making progress toward its new shelter, which will be on the corner of Erie Street and Delason Avenue on Youngstown’s south side.

“Money has been pouring into this capital campaign,” Muckridge said.

It’s a $4.25 million project and has just over a million left to go.

As the money rolls in, the waiting game continues. Muckridge said most everything else has been finalized.

“We’re about 95 percent finished with the design of the facility, so we’re pretty close. Just a couple of tweaks like, I think we have to identify where we put hot water tanks and those kinds of things, but we’re close and we actually have a meeting with the builder this Saturday.”

The new shelter will have a playground for children, more beds and a separate entrance for women and children.

Muckridge said the new building won’t be much bigger, but the layout will help them run things much more efficiently.

He hopes to break ground by this summer.

With busted pipes, overcrowded bathrooms and full waiting, donations for the project are extremely important. If you want to help, you can donate through the Mission’s website.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s