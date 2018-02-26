Eddie Clarence Jackson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mr. Eddie Clarence Jackson passed away at his home on Monday, February 26, 2018.

He was born to Eddie Bernard Jackson and Lillie P. Lumsden Jackson on February 9, 1946, in Detroit Michigan; coming to Youngstown as a very young child.

Eddie (not Edward-as some insisted was his “real” name), graduated in 1964 from East High School where he played football.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after graduation and served two tours of duty in Vietnam.

Eddie received a Bachelor’s of Finance Degree from Youngstown University; eventually moving to the Washington, D.C. area.

Eddie held various positions. He worked for Fairchild Space and Defense and was Director of Finance at Engineering Management & Integration, Inc. from 1999 to 2003. He then became an Independent Contractor for government contracts and business administration, until his retirement. It was then that he returned to Youngstown.

He was quite the intellectual and didn’t mind sharing his point of view on any subject. Eddie was also a sports fan and especially enjoyed track and field, traveling to the Penn relays each year.

His absolute favorite enjoyment was spending time with his five children, Nichelle (Sean) Cooper of Atlanta, Georgia, Kendall Jackson of Youngstown, Kimberly Jackson of Cleveland, Edward Jackson of Huntsville, Alabama and Leah Ponds of Charlotte, North Carolina and his seven grandchildren.

Besides his children and grandchildren, those mourning his loss are his mother, Lillie Jackson and siblings, Patricia (James) Greene and William Karl Jackson both of Youngstown.

According to the wishes of the deceased, there will be no public viewing; however, calling hours will be held Saturday, March 3 at L.E Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2:00 p.m.

