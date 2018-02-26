Esther V. Novak Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Esther V. Novak, of Hermitage, formerly of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was 89.

Esther was born in Hermitage on August 20, 1928, the daughter of the late Frank and Frances (Kryzic) Novak.

She graduated from Hickory High School.

She, along with her sister, owned and operated the former Victory Market in Farrell, several years ago.

She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima/St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Farrell.

Esther was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She sang with Harmony Group for several years and taught swimming at various area pools. Esther enjoyed gardening and raising flowers. She loved all of her dogs very much.

She is survived by her two sisters, Mildred Lemos of Hermitage and Bertha Yanta of Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Victoria, Alice, Frances, Norma and Mary along with her brothers, Victor and Albert.

Donations in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Fatima/St. Ann’s Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Friends are invited to call Saturday, March 3, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Funeral service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, in Sharon, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 3, with Rev. Adam Trambley officiating.

Inurnment at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.