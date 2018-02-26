Girard crime activity: Police say woman tried to bite officer during traffic stop

Monday, Feb. 19

4:56 p.m. – Prospect Ave. and State St., Kaylee Fredenburg, arrested and charged with attempt, failure to comply, resisting arrest, open container, drug possession and a turn signal violation. Police received a report that Fredenburg was driving recklessly and had threatened a man with a crowbar. The man told police he was afraid because he had a toddler inside the vehicle at the time. Fredenburg was stopped by police after she pulled into a driveway on Stambaugh Avenue. Police said she began yelling at the officer and refused to listen to orders. While she was being handcuffed, police said she tried to bite an officer’s leg, at which time he tased her. Police said she had a cup of liquor and fruit juice in the car, as well as three burnt marijuana roaches.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

3:25 p.m. – 800 block of North Ave., a man reported discovering that his mother-in-law was writing prescription scripts in his and his wife’s names. He said she works as a medical assistant at a doctor’s office in Warren. Police are investigating.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

9:12 a.m. – State and Main streets, Allan Bosack, III, arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop. The passenger, Jennifer Paden, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police reported finding a pill bottle containing an unknown clear liquid and pipe with possible marijuana residue. Bosack told police he believed the bottle contained urine that Paden planned on using during a drug test from probation, according to a police report.

10:11 p.m. – 500 block of Washington Ave., report of three juveniles who broke into a vehicle. The vehicle’s owner said it was unlocked, but nothing valuable was inside. Police were unable to find the juveniles and no description of them was given.

Friday, Feb. 23

2:22 p.m. – 100 block of N. Maryland Ave., police said a man appeared to be intoxicated at a parent-teacher conference. Police said he smelled like marijuana and admitted to smoking it earlier in the day. Charges have not been filed, according to court records.

Saturday, Feb. 24

11:00 a.m. – 500 block of Lawrence Ave., a man reported that one of his 16-year-old son’s friends stole his son’s iPhone and Jordan shoes, as well as $200. He said they spent the night at the house before the theft.

11:23 a.m. – 100 block of E. Liberty St., reported theft of $200 from Trinity Lutheran Church. The church’s pastor and the secretary said a doorknob was broken off of an office door and the thief went through several desks. They did not know how the person got into the church.

Sunday, Feb. 25

3:55 p.m. – 100 block of Girard Lakes, a man reported witnessing illegal dumping at the spillway. He said he saw two teenagers carry a very large Tupperware container on the spillway and then throw it into the water. They then got into a white Chevy SUV and drove away, speeding when they realized that the man was following them, according to a police report. Police were unable to see anything in the water due to the weather conditions.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

