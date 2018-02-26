Hidden History: Watch the complete half-hour special for 2018

The 30-minute special highlighted local stories from our WKBN reporters

By Published:
Hidden History special on WKBN

If you are watching this on the WKBN news app, click here to watch the 30-minute special.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News This Morning anchor Chelsea Spears joined First News reporter Cameron O’Brien to host a special news broadcast Saturday night.

The 30-minute special, called Hidden History, honored Black History Month, taking a look at the people and places that have impacted lives around the country, but especially right here in the Valley.

The special highlighted the following local stories from our WKBN reporters:

To take a look at stories from across the nation, click here to read more from Hidden History.

