Jacqueline Margaret “Jackie” Baugh Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Union Baptist Church for Ms. Jacqueline Margaret Baugh, 73, of Canfield, who entered eternal rest on Monday, February 26, 2018 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center – Youngstown.

Ms. Baugh, affectionately known as “Jackie”, was born November 29, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Bre and Myrtis Margaret Jones Boudrey.

She was a 1962 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She had been employed as a front counter mail clerk at the main post office in Youngstown, retiring after 38 years of service. She also worked at Northeast Ohio Correctional Institute and most recently at Chick-Fil-A Restaurant.

She was a member of the Union Baptist Church, its Deaconess Ministry, Ministry of Order (Ushers), Fellowship and Super Mass Choir, former Sunday School Teacher and pianist for the Children of God Choir for 20 years.

She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Postal Union.

She enjoyed socializing, traveling and loved people and people loved her.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her peace, two sons, Eric Baugh of Canfield an Sean Earl Baugh of Youngstown; two sisters, Minister Myrtis Boudrey Thornton of Youngstown and Dr. Maggie Joy (Thomas) Jones-Staton of McDonough, Georgia; Godchildren, Mark K. Thornton, Jr. of Hubbard and Ava Isabella Shiftlett of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Bre Edmond Boudrey, Sr. and Richard A. Boudrey.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 9 at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

