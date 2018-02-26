John “Butch” W. Harrison Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – John “Butch” W. Harrison, 72, died Monday evening, February 26, 2018 at Hospice House.

He was born February 25, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of John and Mary Prystash Harrison.

Mr. Harrison, a graduate of Ursuline High School, was the area operations supervisor for the Cafaro Construction Company.

Butch enjoyed doing yard work, woodworking, trips to the casinos and spending time with his grandchildren.

His wife, the former Nancy L. Pipoly, whom he married November 25, 1967, died November 20, 2016.

He leaves two daughters, Wendy (Howie) Meyer of Hubbard and Lisa (Ian) Vasey of Springboro, Ohio and four grandchildren, Hunter, Brooke, Liam and Ella.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy and his sister, Jacci Handel.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, March 1, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

There are no funeral services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mowat-Wilson Syndrome Foundation, 4009 Tyler William Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89130 in honor of his granddaughter, Ella or to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

