Joseph A. Merolillo III Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 2 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating for Joseph A. Merolillo III, 53, who passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle Monday evening, Febraury 26, with his loving family by his side.

Joseph was born Feb 16, 1965 in Camp Pendleton, Calfornia, a son of Joseph A. and Elizabeth Torok Merolillo, Jr.

He was a 1983 graduate of Liberty High School and worked in the purchasing department of Vista Window Company.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and loved to spend time with family and friends.

Joseph enjoyed golf, fishing, yard work, playing blackjack, cornhole and following the Ohio State Buckeyes.

After high school Joseph enlisted in the Marine Corps and obtained the rank of corporal.

Besides his parents, Joseph leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Catherine E. Rouan, whom he married Oct 15, 1983; son, Joseph A. (Lisa) Merolillo IV; daughter, Angel Marie (Justin) Berry; sisters, Kimberly A. Narkum and Monica M.(John) Grachanin and seven grandchildren, Elliana, Lily, Elissa, Chloe, Mia, Madison and Alannah.

Joseph is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Francis Torok and Joseph and Edith Merolillo, Sr.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 1 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Material tributes can be made directly to Joseph’s family.

