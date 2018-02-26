Justin Andrew Luca Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Justin Andrew Luca, 19, of New Castle, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, February 26, 2018.

Justin was born June 15, 1998, in New Castle, a son of Thomas Luca, Jr. and Jennifer Medved.

A lifelong area resident, he was 2016 graduate of Neshannock High School.

Justin was employed as a labor foreman at Trucoat Sealcoating, New Castle.

He was a member of St. Mary Church, Mary Mother of Hope Parish, New Castle.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also played baseball and basketball and was an avid New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Pirates fan. Justin loved attending games at PNC Park with his father. He had a vast shoe collection and always had an interest and admiration for cars, especially sports cars. Above all else, Justin was a loving son, brother and grandson who loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his mother, Jennifer (Dominic) Pezzulo; his father, Thomas R. Luca, Jr.; two sisters, Evalina and Talia Pezzulo; a brother, Joshua Luca; maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Medved; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Sally Luca and an aunt, Michelle Luca, all of whom reside in New Castle.

Justin was preceded in death his maternal grandfather, Andrew H. Medved.

All funeral services were held privately.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 5 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



