Luke D’Errico Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Luke D’Errico, 32, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 26, 2018, at his home.

Luke was born July 5, 1985, in Youngstown, a son of John D’Errico and Margaret Siciliano Barrios and was a lifelong area resident.

Luke worked for Dinesol Plastics in Austintown.

He greatly enjoyed working on cars, playing video games and watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys but his greatest joy came from the time he spent with his family.

Luke leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Nikki Reese; three children, Madelyn, Daniel and Jude D’Errico, all at home; his father, John D’Errico of Girard; his mother, Margaret Barrios of Girard; two brothers, Matthew D’Errico and Joey D’Errico, both of Girard and many aunts, uncles and extended family members.

A brother, John D’Errico, Jr., preceded Luke in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 5, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, in Girard, where funeral services will follow at 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, due to Luke’s sudden and unexpected passing, his family asks that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

kinnickfuneralhome.com

