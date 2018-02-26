Maddie Durkin enjoying senior season with Raiders

CANFIELD, OHIO (WKBN) – The South Range girls basketball program has had a long history of producing some outstanding teams and players. One of those players that have definitely notched her place in that long history is current senior guard Maddie Durkin.

Durkin reached the 1,000 point plateau last year so she has been able to play and enjoy this her final season of high school athletics. Something she has tried to take full advantage of.

“Honestly, since I was little that’s something I wanted to do, and I got it,” Durkin explained. “How cool it would be to be a 1,000 point scorer, and in a game against Crestview I needed 17 more points and I finally got it. It was such a great feeling,” She reflected on last year.

“That took a lot of weight off my chest. I didn’t want to keep thinking about it. I wanted it as a junior, I didn’t want it as a senior, and when I got it, it was such a great feeling. I love it,” She reflected.

It has greatly helped Durkin that she has been surrounded by several talented freshman players who have different roles on the team this year. The Raiders offense isn’t totally reliant on Durkin to provide the offense and rebounds like they did the past couple of seasons.

“Having help from the three freshmen is very, very big. They help a lot. Danielle (Vuletich) for the rebounds, Izzy (Lamparty) can do everything and Bree (Kohler) to get the ball around to people. They’re all quick and they can jump. It’s nice having the extra help. It’s like having three more of me, which is nice,“ She said with a chuckle.

“We still have some set plays for me, but everyone on the floor can score. Sam Patrone is a great player. Just having five people that can score rather than two or three like last year is a lot better and a lot easier,” She remarked about the pressure lifted off of her this year.

With being a four-year starting senior Durkin admitted that she has assumed the role as a team leader. That is even more necessary with a group of young talented players that the Raiders have on the squad this year.

“Especially with the three freshmen that are starting with us. They usually need some help and some guidance. And I like them,” She said with a laugh. “I want to help them and we all get along. I kind of took them under my wing which is nice.”

“I think we can go pretty far this year,” she said about the Raiders team. “Beating Central Catholic was very nice. They knocked us out my sophomore year when they beat us by two. You can’t take tournaments lightly. You have to give it all you have because it’s single elimination, and if you lose you’re done.”

While the team has high goals, Maddie herself is working on becoming a better leader and keep emotions in check, “Just to better myself as a leader, to be more helpful, and try not to get so angry. Try to be more supportive.”

Following graduation, Durkin plans on playing collegiate ball at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth Ohio. The Bears just completed a 27-3 season and captured the Mid-South Conference in the NAIA.

“It was like a last-minute kind of deal. They helped me out a lot. Their coaches are wonderful and their staff is awesome. I’m excited,” She said of the opportunity. “They are a very good team. They are very well coached.”

Durkin will be joined by West Branch’s stand out senior forward Natalie Zuchowski who has also signed on to play at Shawnee next year. Surprisingly, the two were unaware that they were both being sought after by the Bears.

“No, not at all. Everybody asked when I was there. And I found out that she was going there,” She admitted. “She’s a great player. I’m excited to play with her and on the same court with her.”

Maddie pointed out that her athleticism all comes from her dad. Her father Chris stared at YSU in baseball and went on to play professionally for the Dodgers and Astros. She laughed when describing that her mom was a good soccer mom and all, but was not athletic. However, she was quick to point out that her mother Doreen noticed all the sports that she played.

Maddie is the youngest child of the Durkin’s, with her older brother Christopher currently a junior tight end on the YSU football team. She also has an older sister Hailey who is not involved in athletics.

Maddie Durkin will leave an outstanding legacy on the South Range program when her career is completed in the upcoming weeks. It will be one that will carry over for years to come as today’s young lady Raiders will try to be just like her.