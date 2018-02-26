Mahoning County engineer upset by personal attacks over potholes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s engineer said his workers are doing what they can to fix what Mother Nature has been doing to roads in the area.

A crew was shoveling “cold patch” material into potholes along South Avenue in Boardman on Monday morning.

Recently, Engineer Pat Ginnetti and his staff have also had to contend with lots of complaints about the roads.

He provided us with some of them which accused workers of not doing their jobs or even traveling over the roads that they are supposed to maintain.

Ginnetti said the attacks take things too far.

“I understand the frustration because I drive and I’ve had issues too in the past with tires going out, but just make the complaint,” he said. “We will address it. We’ll get to it as quickly as we can.”

Ginnetti said on a day like this, his crews will put down close to 40,000 pounds of patching material, all of it by hand.

He said the process is both time and labor intensive, knowing that many of the holes filled Monday may well open up again — some of them more than once.