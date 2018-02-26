Niles staff reminded of steps to take if shooter enters school

Weathersfield police led the discussion at Niles School District on ALICE, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Students had the day off in Niles on Monday, but the school district’s staff was getting trained.

It was a refresher course on what to do if a shooter were to enter any of its buildings.

Weathersfield police led the discussion on ALICE, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

Statistics show the average shooting lasts seven minutes or less.

“It’s been a mandatory meeting and we have 300 staff members here,” said Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen. “Just really want to assure our parents that we’re doing everything we can do, as schools across the nation are, just to make them feel a little piece of mind sending their children to school.”

The refresher training had been scheduled in January but got delayed because of a snowstorm.

