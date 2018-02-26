Parents defend son accused of Pennsylvania school threat

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifteen-year-old Zachary Rudy is in a juvenile detention center, accused of making school threats.

“It caused mass hysteria. Everybody was reading the post. It wasn’t directed toward any school. There was no name on it or anything. People started going crazy,” said Jerry Rudy, Zachary’s father.

Police said a photo posted on Instagram included the comment, “I hate everyone at WV. Like why can’t they all just disappear.”

The Rudys said Zachary posted in on Feb. 11, four days before the school shooting in Florida.

“What he put was inappropriate in most people’s eyes, but it was his feelings at that time,” Jerry said. “And now he’s sitting in jail, locked up, for something he knows nothing about and it’s not fair.”

The parents said their son made the post because he was being bullied at school. They said Zachary is a good student who likes to read and is involved in the school play.

They are disappointed with the Williams Valley School District. The Rudys said the district never notified them of their son’s actions.

Zachary Rudy is charged with terroristic threats, causing or risking a catastrophe and criminal use of a communication facility.

