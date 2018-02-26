Rev. Graham joins short list of Americans honored at Capitol after death

Niles-born President William McKinley was also recognized in 1901

Pall bearers carry the casket carrying the body of Billy Graham to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Graham's body was brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 24, as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN/AP) – This week, the Rev. Billy Graham’s body will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol. He joins only 33 other notable Americans before him who have received such an honor.

Among the list of celebrated Americans are 11 presidents. Niles-born President William McKinley was also recognized in 1901.

Graham is the first citizen to be honored since Rosa Parks in 2005.

  • Sen. U.S. Henry Clay, 1852
  • Abraham Lincoln, 1865
  • Rep. Thaddeus Stevens, 1868
  • Sen. Charles Sumner, 1874
  • Vice President Henry Wilson, 1875
  • James A. Garfield, 1881
  • Sen. John A. Logan, 1886
  • William McKinley, 1901
  • Washington D.C. planner Pierre L’Enfant, 1909
  • Admiral George Dewey, 1917
  • Unknown Soldier of World War I, 1921
  • Warren G. Harding, 1923
  • William Howard Taft, 1930
  • General John Joseph Pershing, 1948
  • Sen. Robert A. Taft, 1953
  • Unknown Soldiers of World War II and the Korean War, 1958
  • John F. Kennedy, 1963
  • General Douglas MacArthur, 1964
  • Herbert Hoover, 1964
  • Dwight Eisenhower, 1969
  • Sen. Everett Dirksen, 1969
  • FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, 1972
  • Lyndon Johnson, 1973
  • Hubert Humphrey, 1978
  • Unknown Soldier of the Vietnam Conflict, 1984
  • Sen. Claude Pepper, 1989
  • Capitol police officers Jacob Chestnut and John Gibson, 1998
  • Ronald Reagan, 2004
  • Civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks, 2005
  • Gerald Ford, 2006
  • Sen. Daniel Inouye, 2012

The two-day viewing in Washington will be on Wednesday and Thursday.

“America’s Pastor” will be laid to rest on Friday at the foot of a cross-shaped walkway at the worldwide headquarters of his evangelical empire in Charlotte, North Carolina. He will be buried in a simple prison-made plywood coffin next to his wife, Ruth, who died in 2007.

His tombstone will read “Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Rev. Graham was 99 years old.

