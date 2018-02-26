Rev. Graham joins short list of Americans honored at Capitol after death

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN/AP) – This week, the Rev. Billy Graham’s body will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol. He joins only 33 other notable Americans before him who have received such an honor.

Among the list of celebrated Americans are 11 presidents. Niles-born President William McKinley was also recognized in 1901.

Graham is the first citizen to be honored since Rosa Parks in 2005.

Sen. U.S. Henry Clay, 1852

Abraham Lincoln, 1865

Rep. Thaddeus Stevens, 1868

Sen. Charles Sumner, 1874

Vice President Henry Wilson, 1875

James A. Garfield, 1881

Sen. John A. Logan, 1886

William McKinley, 1901

Washington D.C. planner Pierre L’Enfant, 1909

Admiral George Dewey, 1917

Unknown Soldier of World War I, 1921

Warren G. Harding, 1923

William Howard Taft, 1930

General John Joseph Pershing, 1948

Sen. Robert A. Taft, 1953

Unknown Soldiers of World War II and the Korean War, 1958

John F. Kennedy, 1963

General Douglas MacArthur, 1964

Herbert Hoover, 1964

Dwight Eisenhower, 1969

Sen. Everett Dirksen, 1969

FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, 1972

Lyndon Johnson, 1973

Hubert Humphrey, 1978

Unknown Soldier of the Vietnam Conflict, 1984

Sen. Claude Pepper, 1989

Capitol police officers Jacob Chestnut and John Gibson, 1998

Ronald Reagan, 2004

Civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks, 2005

Gerald Ford, 2006

Sen. Daniel Inouye, 2012

The two-day viewing in Washington will be on Wednesday and Thursday.

“America’s Pastor” will be laid to rest on Friday at the foot of a cross-shaped walkway at the worldwide headquarters of his evangelical empire in Charlotte, North Carolina. He will be buried in a simple prison-made plywood coffin next to his wife, Ruth, who died in 2007.

His tombstone will read “Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Rev. Graham was 99 years old.

List from The Charlotte Observer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

