Samuel Lee Stewart Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Samuel Lee Stewart, 94, of New Castle passed away peacefully the morning of Monday, February 26, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Stewart was born September 5, 1923, in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late Appolus T. and Mary (Collins) Stewart.

He was raised in Moorhead, Mississippi and enlisted in the Army. A proud veteran, Samuel served in both the Pacific and European theaters of operation during World War II.

He was employed by the Pentex Corporation, formerly the Crane Company, in New Castle, where he worked as furnace relining technician for many years. He later worked as a guard at the Lawrence County Jail for several years. In addition, Sam owned and operated the S. Stewart Hauling Company for more than 50 years.

Always a gentleman, Sam was extremely hard-working and friendly to all. He loved spending time with his family, especially all of his grandchildren.

His wife, the former Johnnie M. Ray, whom he married June 18, 1958, preceded him in death on September 22, 1998.

Surviving are four daughters, Bobbi (Virgil III) Bailey, with whom he made his home in New Castle, Sharon (Cornell) Smith of Thorton, Illinois, Sheryl (William) Gilliam of Laurel, Maryland and Jessie Pearl Morris of Clarksdale, Mississippi; a son, John H. Clark of Chicago; two sisters, Lillie Mae Ville and Barbara (John) Large, both of Grand Rapids, Michigan; a brother, Floyd Stewart of Grand Rapids; 19 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition of his wife and parents, Sam was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee Hambrick; two sons, Randall K. and Samuel D. Stewart; two sisters, Dorothy Stewart and infant, Reola Stewart; five brothers, Cary, Virgel and Fred Stewart and infants, George and James Stewart; two grandchildren, Sonia Clark and Samuel D. Stewart, Jr. and two great-grandchildren, Lleveje and Vajene Pinkston.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 111 W. Falls Street.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at the funeral home, followed by full military honors rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 2 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



