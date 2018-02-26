Stephen Michael Pavlina Obituary

GREENFORD, Ohio – Stephen Michael Pavlina, 67, of Greenford, died at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 26, 2018 at his home.

He was born on December 27, 1950 in Wheeling, West Virginia, son of the late Steve and Beatrice Irene (Cussigh) Pavlina.

He was last employed for Columbiana County in their L.D. Learning Program.

He is survived by a sister, Toni Ann Burke-Green and her husband, Allen of Virginia and a nephew he raised, Brian May and his wife, Brenda of Lisbon, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bette (Howell) Pavlina in 2015.

There will be no services held.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.