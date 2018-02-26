Struthers man facing several charges after fight in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Struthers is facing several charges after what police and a victim described as a drug-crazed fight on Saturday night.

According to a police report, officers were called about 6 p.m. to the 200 block of E. Midlothian Boulevard on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they saw James Reed, 19, running down the street covered in blood, according to a police report.

Officers ordered Reed to stop, but he charged the officer in an aggressive manner and resisted any attempts at being subdued, the report stated.

Officers were finally able to get Reed under control and called for an ambulance.

In the meantime, a man approached police and said he saw Reed throwing things at his dog, which was tied up outside of his house.

The man said he told Reed to stop and ordered him off of his property. The man said Reed started screaming at him and would not leave. The man said he went inside his house, got a gun and ordered Reed to leave again, which he did not and charged the victim who then said he fired one shot into the ground and Reed left.

The victim said he did not know Reed.

It took three paramedics and two police officers to get Reed into an ambulance. Police said he told them that he took acid and heroin, according to the police report.

The report did not explain why Reed was covered in blood as the initial officer on the scene reported.

Reed was charged with aggravated trespass, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.