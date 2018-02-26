Undefeated West Branch ousts Poland in District semifinals

The Warriors advance to face the winner of Struthers/Howland in the Division II District Finals Thursday at 7PM

Undefeated West Branch pulled away in the second half, en route to a 47-25 win over Poland in the Division II District Semifinals Monday night.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Undefeated West Branch pulled away in the second half, en route to a 47-25 win over Poland in the Division II District Semifinals Monday night at Austintown Fitch High School.

Natalie Zuchowski led all scorers with 21 points for the Warriors. Kayla Hovorka added 13 points, while Hannah Ridgway also reached double-figures with 10 points in the win.

Poland was led by Junior Sarah Bury, who tallied 10 points in the season finale. Jackie Grisdale added 6 points, while Senior Bella Gajdos chipped in with 5 points. The Bulldogs end the season with a record of 18-5.

West Branch improves to 24-0 on the season. The Warriors advance to face the winner of Struthers/Howland in the Division II District Finals Thursday at 7PM at Austintown Fitch High School.

The game will be broadcast as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week Thursday on a tape-delay basis at 10PM.

