Vickie L. Walker Obituary

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Vickie L. Walker, age 57, of Woods Road, West Salem Township, passed away Monday evening, February 26, 2018 in UPMC Presbyterian Pittsburgh.

She was born in Greenville on December 16, 1960 to Leroy and Opal (Brenizer) Reeher.

Vickie was a 1978 graduate of Reynolds High School.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed catering parties and playing with her grandchildren.

On August 29, 1987 she married David Griffiths, he survives at home.

Also surviving is her mother, Opal Reeher of Greenville; a daughter, Lori McEwen and her husband, Daniel of Greenville; a son, Steve Walker of Greenville; two sisters, Judy Musgrave and her husband, Dennis of Greenville and Carol Reeher of Greenville; seven brothers, John Reeher and his wife, Kathy of Latham, New York, Ron Reeher and his wife, Cathy of Tionesta, Dan Reeher and his wife, Teresa of Greenville, Donald Reeher and his wife, Cindy of Jamestown, Terry Reeher and his wife, Janet of Greenville, Charlie Reeher and his wife, Rose of Sharon and Randy Reeher and his wife, Rita of Greenville and five grandchildren, Daniel and his fiancée, Linda, Ali, Lucas, Liam and Larson.

She was preceded in death by her father; two brothers, Ray Reeher and Rusty Reeher and a daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Campana.

Calling Hours will be held Thursday, March 1, 2018, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Friday, March 2, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Vince Bellanca, officiating Pastor of Eagle’s Nest Church.

Burial with committal prayers will be in Rock Ridge Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



