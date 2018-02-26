Video: Two dry days, next chance of rain

Flooding continues to be a problem for some. Flood Warnings are in effect for Trumbull County until Monday night.

We have already received several reports of flooding and downed trees. We will continue to monitor the changing conditions.

Two full days of dry weather.  Warming up to near 60 by Wednesday.

Below are the latest river and stream readings, along with forecasts.

Mahoning River:
Leavittsburg
Warren
Youngstown

Ohio River:
East Liverpool
Wellsville
New Cumberland

Eagle Creek:
Phalanx Station

Storm Team 27 is keeping a close watch on local streams and rivers for flooding.

