Warren police hope witnesses to apartment complex murder come forward

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives are actively investigating Warren’s second homicide of 2018, where the 22-year-old victim was gunned down outside of an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Martell Williams was supposed to appear in a Trumbull County courtroom Monday morning. His attorney, David Engler, said he was going to plea to two criminal cases from 2017.

“He was settled with the idea he was going away.”

Engler said he could have pleaded last week, but chose to wait until Monday.

“He wanted to spend a little more time with his 6-month-old son before actually going to prison.”

But Williams never made it to court. He was killed early Sunday — shot multiple times outside the Stonegate Place apartment complex.

The murder has shocked people who live there.

“You hear them gunshots, you’re thinking it’s far away but it wasn’t, it was like, right under your nose,” Latanya McDougal said.

As the investigation into Williams’ murder continues, detectives are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

“Anything can mean something. They may think it’s nothing but to us, to the case, it could very well be important,” Det. Wayne Mackey said.

Right now, detectives don’t have any solid suspects in this case.

“It’s a large complex out there with a lot of people living out there,” Mackey said. “We’d appreciate any information anybody might have on the cause of this incident and any individuals involved.”

Neighbors hope police find who did it soon.

“I hope, pray that they do get justice,” McDougal said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mackey at 330-841-2684. You can remain anonymous.

