Warren police: Intoxicated mom refused to take care of kids

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mother faces child endangering charges after a fight with the father of her children.

Early Monday morning, police were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Maryland Street SW for a disturbance.

There, they found 21-year-old Asia Bradley, who they noted appeared to be highly intoxicated and was covered in mud.

Bradley told police that the father of her children attacked her, although an officer reported that she had no visible signs of any injuries.

Police said inside of the building, a family member of Bradley was holding Bradley’s crying baby. Her 3-year-old daughter was walking around inside.

The family member said Bradley was upset that her children’s father was leaving so she went after him. He said he tried to calm her down, but she scratched him on the arm. He said Bradley and the man then ended up fighting in the yard before the man left.

Police said officers tried telling Bradley to get some rest and take care of her children, but she said she was not going inside and “would rather be arrested.” According to a police report, she refused further warnings to go inside, so she was arrested.

She was charged with three counts of child endangering and disorderly conduct.

The father of the children was called, and he agreed to come back and take care of the children. He declined to press charges for the earlier fight.

Bradley pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday and is scheduled to appear again in court at 10:15 a.m. March 8.