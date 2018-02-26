Wellsville woman sentenced for 2017 shooting, dismemberment

Alicia Rogenski was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison

By Published:
Alicia Rogenski pleaded guilty last October to the shooting death and dismemberment of Scottie Johnson.
Alicia Rogenski

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville woman was sentenced for her part in the death and dismemberment of Scottie Johnson.

Alicia Rogenski was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty in October to the shooting death.

Prosecutors say Rogenski and her boyfriend, Terry Brown, shot Johnson in March of 2017.

Johnson had been staying with the couple in Wellsville, and prosecutors said he was killed over drugs and money.

Last month, Brown tried to withdraw his guilty plea, saying he was pressured into taking a plea bargain. 

The judge wouldn’t let him take it back, however.

He’ll be sentenced on March 1.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s