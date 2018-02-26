William James Keagy, Jr. Obituary

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (Formerly Salem) – William James Keagy, Jr., 50, (formerly of Salem) died at 1:59 a.m. Monday, February 26, 2018 at Akron City Hospital/Summa Health System.

He was born on February 3, 1968 in Salem, the son of William James Joseph Keagy, Sr. and the former Joyce Ann Donnalley.

He worked in the construction industry for many years.

Billy had recently been residing in New Franklin but spent many years in the Salem area.

He worked for various construction companies in the area and would assist many of them on larger projects.

Billy liked to spend time alone outdoors where he was able to absorb in the spiritual side of life and nature. He liked spending time with and helping his grandparents over the years. Billy just loved to be around children, old folks and animals.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, Joyce Ann (Donnalley) (Dale) Galbraith of New Franklin; father and stepmother, William James (Brenda) Keagy, Sr. of Negley; he is survived by his daughter, Brittany Stratton of Boardman; sister, Amy (Shawn) Mackey of Las Vegas, Nevada; half-brothers, Nathan and Josh Keagy both of Leetonia and granddaughter, Ave Derr of Boardman.

There will be no services or visitation held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.